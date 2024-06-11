<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Liquid restaking project Mellow launched today for restaking protocol Symbiotic.</span></p>\r\n<p>Mellow will be a part of Lido Alliance, as previously <a href="https://research.lido.fi/t/mellow-lido-alliance-proposal/7557">discussed</a> on Lido's governance forum. </p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mellow describes itself as a “modular infrastructure for creating LRTs” offering a variety of permissionless vault smart contracts that grants depositors a degree of choice when restaking. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Mellow enables depositors more flexibility regarding their desired level of exposure to risk, while still benefiting from the liquidity of staked assets. This is achieved by dynamically adjusting strategies within each vault based on real-time risk assessments and market conditions,” the team claims, according to </span><a href="https://research.lido.fi/t/mellow-lido-alliance-proposal/7557"><span style="font-weight: 400;">their documentation</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Risk management is an important topic for those seeking to restake, as further exposure to AVS carries additional slashing risks with it. Mellow seeks to address this by decentralizing LRT creation and having “curators” create differing risk profiles, and allowing depositors to choose which risk profile suits them better. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mellow will be the “first and flagship LRT for Symbiotic,” which also launched today and seeks to compete with Eigenlayer in the liquid restaking arena, which has grown rapidly over the last year. EigenLayer currently boasts around $20 billion in total value locked.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The platform will operate within Symbiotic's actively validated services ecosystem.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/restaking/eigenlayer-daily-total-value-locked/embed" title="EigenLayer Daily Total Value Locked" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mellow was formed in 2020 and was backed by Cypher.fund and Lido core members. Their initial fundraiser was held in 2021 and was led by Arrington Capital, ParaFi and Robot VC (with participation of Lemniscap, Primitive and other VCs and OG angels).</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>