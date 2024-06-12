<p>Restaking protocol Symbiotic officially launched yesterday and announced it raised $5.8 million in funding from Paradigm and cyber.Fund to further its development.</p>\r\n<p>The protocol enables user deposits to secure third-party networks using a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/273732/eigenlayer-plans-shared-security-model-for-dapps">shared security model</a> in competition with Ethereum’s first restaking protocol EigenLayer.</p>\r\n<p>Similar to EigenLayer, Symbiotic seeks to address common issues in blockchain development and network security by reallocating existing staking capital and infrastructure.</p>\r\n<p>Depositors in Symbiotic will accrue rewards for contributing to the security of third-party networks. The protocol boasts a flexible and configurable modular design that supports any mix of tokens as restaked collateral and allows customizable slashing and reward mechanisms.</p>\r\n<p>The launch of Symbiotic coincides with the start of its bootstrapping phase and the integration of restaked collateral.</p>\r\n<h2><strong>Symbiotic aims for a flexible and modular design</strong></h2>\r\n<p>Symbiotic differentiates itself from EigenLayer by allowing the use of various ERC-20 tokens, not limited to ETH and specific derivatives, which could potentially increase protocol inflows.</p>\r\n<p>Initially focusing on staked ETH (stETH), Symbiotic will be adaptable to a variety of protocols, offering third-party protocols control over aspects such as asset support and node operator selection.</p>\r\n<p>"Symbiotic's modular design is highly flexible. It supports any mix of tokens as restaked collateral. Slashing and reward logic is fully configurable," the project stated.</p>\r\n<p>Several projects at various stages of decentralization are exploring the use of Symbiotic’s restaking primitives. Notable integrations include Ethena, Chainbound’s Bolt, Hyperlane, Marlin’s Kalypso, Fairblock, Ojo, Rollkit and others — the project <a href="https://blog.symbiotic.fi/symbiotic-intro/">noted</a>.</p>\r\n<p>EigenLayer, the first restaking protocol on Ethereum, has experienced significant inflows into the protocol since its launch last year. Since the beginning of 2024, the protocol’s total value locked has grown from $1.4 billion to nearly <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/restaking">$20 billion, </a>accompanied by several integrations (also called actively validated services).</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>