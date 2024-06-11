<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The selloff in </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299491/bitcoin-mirrors-cautious-equity-trends-ahead-of-us-cpi-and-fed-rate-decision-this-week"><span style="font-weight: 400;">bitcoin mirrored the drop in U.S. equity markets</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in Tuesday’s trading session, and bitcoin miners are getting hit particularly hard.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting, which will conclude Wednesday afternoon with a press conference from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Expectations have lessened in recent weeks regarding the possibility of the Fed cutting interest rates on Wednesday or even this year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We see diminished prospects for easing this year, and now expect the first Fed cut only in November,” JPMorgan equity strategist Marko Kolanovic </span><a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2024/06/11/jpmorgans-equity-strategist-says-stocks-are-ignoring-abundant-risks-sees-maybe-one-fed-cut.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> following last week’s stronger-than-expected May jobs report.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The drop in bitcoin has accelerated as trading continues, with the world’s largest crypto by market cap down 5.5% to $66,196.38 over the past 24 hours, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s bitcoin price data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Among bitcoin mining stocks, Hive Digital Technologies (HIVE) leads the way, with its stock down 8.3% at publication time, according to Yahoo Finance. That’s followed by shares of Hut 8 (HUT), Cleanspark (CLSK), Riot Platforms (RIOT) and Marathon Digital (MARA), all down more than 5%.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MicroStrategy (MSTR), a data and software company that has transformed itself into primarily a bitcoin holding company due to its large BTC position, is also feeling the pain by dropping 6%. MicroStrategy holds 214,278 bitcoins valued at about $5 billion.</span></p>\r\n<p>As the price falls, open interest in bitcoin has increased to over $1.5 billion, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299452/bitcoin-open-interest-memecoin-sell-off"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according to one analyst,</span></a> indicating a “high-risk situation.”</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Interestingly, shares of Iris Energy (IREN) are holding up well, trading higher by 10%. The stock is up nearly 130% over the past month.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last week, bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298298/core-scientific-12-year-ai-deal"><span style="font-weight: 400;">signed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a series of 12-year contracts with AI Hyperscaler CoreWeave expected to generate a cumulative revenue of $3.5 billion. According to JPMorgan analysts, this is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298901/as-bitcoin-halvings-effects-take-hold-acquisition-deals-and-stock-prices-heat-up">good news for Iris Energy</a>, which</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> was early to embrace high-performance computing.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"With immediate power access in relatively short supply, Hyperscalers and AI firms are exploring alternatives, including leasing power/datacenter capacity from (or outright acquiring) bitcoin miners,” analysts wrote in a June 5 research note. “We estimate U.S. listed miners alone draw up to 5GW of power, and have access to another 2.5 GW through power purchase agreements, which make them a potentially attractive target."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>