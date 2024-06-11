<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The cryptocurrency market has experienced a notable selloff over the past two days, which has led to a surge in liquidations.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin, the largest crypto by market cap, was down 3.5% over the past 24 hours to $67,275, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s bitcoin price </span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;"><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd" target="_blank" rel="noopener">data</a></span>, while Ethereum was down 4.6% to $3,495.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The selloff has led to the liquidation of about $270.4 million in leveraged positions over the past 24 hours, according to </span><a href="https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData"><span style="font-weight: 400;">CoinGlass</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. A significant portion, $238 million, were long positions.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As was the case in the broader market, ether led the way with $70.5 million in liquidations, of which $64.6 million were long. This was followed closely by bitcoin at $68.88 million. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The top exchange to experience liquidations was Binance, with $99.7 million at publication time.</span></p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30">GMCI 30</a>, which tracks the 30 largest cryptocurrencies, was down 4.6% to 135.58 — its lowest level since May 20.</p>\r\n<p>Markets are down heading into <a class="c-link c-link--focus-visible" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299491/bitcoin-mirrors-cautious-equity-trends-ahead-of-us-cpi-and-fed-rate-decision-this-week" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://www.theblock.co/post/299491/bitcoin-mirrors-cautious-equity-trends-ahead-of-us-cpi-and-fed-rate-decision-this-week" data-sk="tooltip_parent" data-v-f87c67ca="">Wednesday's double-dose of macroeconomic</a> releases: the monthly Consumer Price Index report and a Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Deribit CEO Luuk Strijers <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299491/bitcoin-mirrors-cautious-equity-trends-ahead-of-us-cpi-and-fed-rate-decision-this-week">told The Block earlier Tuesday</a> that bitcoin is more correlated with risk assets than usual.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">"Traders are likely to be more conservative, potentially reducing exposure or using option strategies to hedge until there is more clarity on the economic outlook. Implied Volatility has dropped across the curve for bitcoin and ether. Despite this short-term uncertainty, the basis yields and call skew remains high, for all listed expiries," Strijers said.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>