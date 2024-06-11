PleasrDAO sues Martin Shkreli over Wu-Tang Clan album rights

<p>Martin Shkreli is being sued for allegedly sharing digital copies of an unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album after forfeiting the rights to it. </p>\r\n<p>According to a lawsuit filed on Monday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York by PleasrDAO, Shkreli illegally shared copies of "Once Upon A Time in Shaolin" by the Wu-Tang Clan, even though he no longer owned the rights to the album. PleasrDAO purchased exclusive rights to the album’s audio tracks from Shkreli for $4 million in 2021, according to the legal filing. </p>\r\n<p>Shkreli, who gained notoriety nearly a decade ago for significantly increasing the price of a life-saving medication, bought the Wu-Tang Clan album for roughly $2 million in 2015. Two years later, he was found guilty in a securities fraud case connected to his hedge fund, which resulted in him receiving a seven-year prison sentence and being ordered to forfeit more than $7 million. Some time after receiving the order, Shkreli sold the highly sought-after Wu-Tang album to PleasrDAO. </p>\r\n<p>Neither PleasrDAO nor Shkreli immediately replied to The Block's request for comment.</p>\r\n<p>PleasrDAO, which bills itself as a collective focused on creating virtual experiences with “culturally significant media and materials,” planned to selectively share the album's contents after buying the record, according to the lawsuit. Shkreli’s continued distribution of the unreleased Wu-Tang audio tracks, however, has “diminished” the album's value, inflicting “significant monetary and irreparable harm” upon PleasrDAO, according to the lawsuit.</p>\r\n<p>“Shkreli has shown a complete lack of respect for the integrity of the Album and the conditions in place to ensure its secrecy,” PleasrDAO said in the legal complaint.</p>\r\n<p>PleasrDAO alleged that Shkreli shared at least 50 copies of the album between 2022 and 2024. More recently, the former executive also allegedly played unreleased audio tracks from the album during an X Spaces event on June 9, according to the legal complaint.</p>\r\n<p>PleasrDAO has requested the seizure of any digital copies of the album that remain in Shkreli's possession, a legal filing shows. The crypto collective is also seeking financial compensation, the amount of which will be determined by a court in New York.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>