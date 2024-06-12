<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Bitcoin's price held relatively steady after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates at their current level on Wednesday.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="" data-v-03de5780="">The <a href="https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/monetary20240612a.htm">Federal Open Market Committee</a> (FOMC) did what the majority of analysts predicted and held the benchmark federal funds rate in the current range of between 5.25% and 5.50%.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="" data-v-03de5780="">"Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace," the central bank said in a statement. "Job gains have remained strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation has eased over the past year but remains elevated. In recent months, there has been modest further progress toward the Committee's 2 percent inflation objective."</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Regarding the possibility of a rate cut, the central bank said it "seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals have moved toward better balance over the past year. The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks."</p>\r\n<h2>Fed's limited options amid stagflation threat</h2>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">According to CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill, the Fed is in a precarious situation with stagflation looming over the macroeconomic environment. This could lead to financial instability and severely impact banks, similar to past crises.</p>\r\n<p>"It is worth considering that the Fed now have very little firepower if inflation rises, potentially breaking the banking sector again and cause problems in other areas of the economy at a time when it is already in a weakened state," Butterfill told The Block.</p>\r\n<p>"As the Fed attempts to engineer a soft landing, any material bitcoin drawdowns are likely attractive accumulation opportunities for long-term investors," Ionic Digital CEO Matt Prusak told The Block.</p>\r\n<h2>Equities rally despite Fed decision to keep rates steady</h2>\r\n<div data-v-f87c67ca="">Major stock indices held steady after the Fed held the rate at June's FOMC meeting. During mid-day trade in the U.S. on Wednesday, the S&amp;P 500 gained 1% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.7%. The Dow was up less than 1%.</div>\r\n<div data-v-f87c67ca=""> </div>\r\n<div data-v-f87c67ca="">The CBOE Volatility Index (<a href="https://www.cboe.com/us/indices/dashboard/vix/" data-v-f87c67ca="">VIX</a>), which measures the expected volatility of the S&amp;P 500 index over the next 30 days, fell 3.5% to 12.40 points. Gold increased 0.5% over the past 24 hours to $<span data-currency="default">2,327.42 </span><span data-v-f87c67ca="" data-currency="default"><a href="https://www.gold.co.uk/gold-price/today/ounces/USD/" data-v-f87c67ca="">per ounce</a>.</span></div>\r\n<div data-v-f87c67ca=""> </div>\r\n<div data-v-f87c67ca="">Bitcoin traded around $69,159.19 at publication time, up 3.47% over the past day according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's bitcoin price data</a>.</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>