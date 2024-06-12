<p>Venture capital firm CMT Digital hopes to raise $150 million in capital for its fourth fund, which will reportedly focus on longer-term crypto investments.</p>\r\n<p>Fundraising <a href="https://fortune.com/crypto/2024/06/11/cmt-digital-pantera-fourth-fund-150-million-web3-investments/">began</a> one month ago, according to Fortune. If successful, the fund would be the firm's largest after its first three raised $25.5 million, $130 million and $100 million, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>"Right now, the next wave of innovation comes in the form of decentralized physical infrastructure," investment partner Sam Hallene told Fortune, citing application-specific hardware and Solana-based wireless network Helium. Hallene also indicated that the firm is interested in stablecoins for their use cases in global remittances and as yield-bearing tokens.</p>\r\n<p>Head of Capital Formation Gerald Brant — who was previously in the same role at BlockTower Capital and Pantera Capital — is overseeing the raise. "I played for the Yankees when I was at Pantera, I've played for the Red Sox, so to speak, at BlockTower, and now I'm with the Chicago Cubs, where the games are more fun," Brant told Fortune.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>\r\n<p>CMT Digital is a subsidiary of CMT Group and has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297228/cmt-digital-leads-2-25-million-seed-round-for-web3-payments-firm-coinflow-labs">invested</a> in more than 150 crypto-related companies — including Circle, Coinbase and Consensys — since 2018.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>