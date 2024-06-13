<p>Cryptocurrency derivatives trader Gordon Grant told The Block that the appeal of spot ether exchange-traded funds is diminished for institutional players until staking is available, and many might wait for staking to be approved before allocating to such funds. Grant noted that, until staking for spot ether ETFs is enabled, institutional traders will use on-chain solutions instead.</p>\r\n<p>Grant said that, unlike bitcoin, holding ether directly could present a more meaningful performance edge over spot ether ETFs for institutional investors. "For institutional players especially, until staked ether exchange-traded products appear, it is likely they would have the sophistication to go to onchain solutions instead," Grant said.</p>\r\n<p>Staking ether involves depositing the digital asset to help secure the Ethereum blockchain — and earning yield in exchange. However, current applications for spot ether ETFs have excluded staking components due to regulatory uncertainties and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233297/sec-claims-coinbases-staking-service-is-an-investment-contract-in-lawsuit">the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's stance on staking activities</a> within such funds.</p>\r\n<div class="common-textstyles__StyledWrapper-sc-18pd49k-0 eSbCkN">\r\n<div class="typography__StyledTypography-sc-owin6q-0 eycWal at-text">\r\n<p>Grant is not the first to make this claim. In a recent note, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297717/jpmorgan-warns-of-negative-initial-market-reaction-to-spot-ethereum-etfs">JP Morgan said the lack of staking for approved spot ether ETFs makes these products less attractive</a> as an investment product. Since the ETFs removed staking from their filings, this makes them "less attractive compared to platforms that offer staking yield," the analysts argued.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div class="common-textstyles__StyledWrapper-sc-18pd49k-0 eSbCkN">\r\n<div class="typography__StyledTypography-sc-owin6q-0 eycWal at-text">\r\n<p>JPMorgan expects spot ether ETFs to attract up to $3 billion in net inflows for the remainder of this year. If staking is permitted, the figure could rise to as much as $6 billion, the company stated.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<h2 class="articleLabel_noMargin">Hong Kong may allow spot ether ETF staking, Animoca cofounder says</h2>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299048/hong-kong-ethereum-etf-staking-animoca">Hong Kong asset managers are working to include staking</a> within their spot ether ETFs to get the staking reward feature approved this year, Animoca Brands Chairman Yat Siu told The Block. </span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Siu said that Hong Kong is “having discussions now for </span>staking” and that the likelihood of staking being approved in Asia ahead of the U.S. is an “almost foregone conclusion."</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">“In terms of how quickly, there’s an optimistic side of me that wants it to happen within the year,” Siu said. “If we don't get much movement on staking within the year, then I would say the election outcome will be the other determinant in terms of how quickly that could happen in the U.S.”</span></p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Spot ether ETFs are nearing availability in the U.S. after the SEC approved key regulatory filings from applicants on May 23. However, they are not yet cleared to trade on exchanges because the regulator must also approve their S-1 filings before that can occur.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>