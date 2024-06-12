<p>Glassnode analysts said on Wednesday that a major factor affecting demand-side pressure for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279120/ether-price-catalysts-bernstein">U.S. spot exchange-traded funds</a> is institutional traders adopting a cash-and-carry arbitrage strategy.</p>\r\n<p>According to analysts, since traders are buying <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299491/bitcoin-mirrors-cautious-equity-trends-ahead-of-us-cpi-and-fed-rate-decision-this-week">bitcoin</a> spot and immediately hedging it by selling bitcoin futures, this could reduce the immediate upward pressure on the spot price that would otherwise be seen if they were only buying the spot asset.</p>\r\n<p>“Looking at the CME Group futures market, open interest has stabilized above $8 billion, after setting a new record high of $11.5 billion in March 2024. This may signal that an increasing number of traders from traditional markets are adopting a cash-and-carry arbitrage strategy,” Glassnode analysts said.</p>\r\n<p>Analysts from Glassnode stated that this cash-and-carry trade structure seems to be a significant source of ETF demand. ETFs are being used as instruments to obtain long-spot exposure, while simultaneously, a growing net-short position for bitcoin is accumulating in the CME Group futures market.</p>\r\n<h2>What are cash-and-carry trades?</h2>\r\n<p>A cash-and-carry trade is a specific type of basis trade involving buying an asset in the spot market and simultaneously selling, or shorting, the same asset in the futures market. Investors make money if the difference between the spot and futures prices, the basis, narrows or becomes positive by the time the futures contract expires.</p>\r\n<p>It is called "cash-and-carry" because the investor carries the position forward until the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295312/bitcoins-futures-basis-increases-after-last-weeks-softer-us-inflation-print">futures</a> contract matures, while holding the spot position.</p>\r\n<p>This arbitrage involves a market-neutral position, coupling the purchase of a long-spot position, and the sale of a position in a futures contract of the same underlying asset which is trading at a premium.</p>\r\n<div dir="auto">According to 21Shares Head of Capital Markets Alistair Byas-Perry, spot bitcoin ETFs are used by various type of market participants and indeed one trading strategy commonly used is the cash and carry trade (or basis trade). "Bitcoin future prices tend to trade in contango very often and the basis between the spot and the future price is attractive for some investors. Some hedge funds are relatively active in the space by going long bitcoin (through spot bitcoin ETFs) and shorting bitcoin future (through CME Bitcoin Future)," Byas-Perry told The Block.</div>\r\n<h2 dir="auto">Basis trade has encouraged ETF demand</h2>\r\n<div dir="auto">He added that based on public 13F fillings, "we can see many hedge funds reported holding spot bitcoin ETFs and one reason could be the basis trade mentioned above."</div>\r\n<div dir="auto"> </div>\r\n<div dir="auto">However, he added that hedge funds are using various trading strategies and sometime more complex and it is very rarely disclosed what their trading strategy is.</div>\r\n<div dir="auto"> </div>\r\n<div dir="auto">"Spot bitcoin ETFs are seeing demand from those actors and are contributing to the success spot bitcoin ETFs had this year. This strategy was commonly used on spot bitcoin ETPs in Europe last year, and we saw many hedge funds selling European bitcoin ETPs for spot bitcoin ETFs due to better liquidity on-screen for U.S. ETFs," Byas-Perry added.</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>