<p>Telegram-based crypto gaming ecosystem Pixelverse raised $5.5 million in order to fund continued growth. </p>\r\n<p>The tap-to-earn video game, which users can easily start playing through the Telegram messaging app, said in a statement that a long list of investors participated in the round, including Delphi Ventures, Merit Circle, and former Nexon CEO Joonmo (James) Kwon, who now runs Delabs Games.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Like other Telegram-based web3 games, such as Hamster Kombat and Notcoin, with Pixelverse, users can play the title by accessing the messaging app popular among the crypto community. Playing consistently gives users an opportunity to earn crypto.</span></p>\r\n<p>"<span style="font-weight: 400;">We are pleased to be backing Pixelverse as they aggressively leverage Telegram’s distribution to drive a massive audience into their ecosystem," Delphi Ventures founding partner Piers Kicks said in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p>Other investors that participated in the round included <span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitscale Capital, Ghaf Capital, Big Brain Holdings, LiquidX, and Foresight Ventures and The Sandbox founder Sébastien Borget, the statement also said. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>