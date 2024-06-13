NEAR Foundation's new independent entity Nuffle Labs raises $13 million in funding

<p>The NEAR Foundation launched an independent entity called Nuffle Labs, which secured $13 million in strategic funding.</p>\r\n<p>Nuffle Labs builds out NEAR's Data Availability Layer (NEAR DA), the NEAR Fast Finality Layer (NFFL) and other products in the NEAR modular product suite. The firm's funding came from a strategic grant from the NEAR Foundation and an Electric Capital-led investment, according to a release shared with The Block.</p>\r\n<p>Additional funding came from Canonical Crypto, Fabric Ventures, Robot Ventures, Caladan, Lyrik Ventures and angel investors including Jordi Alexander from Selini, Bowen Wang from NEAR, Sreeram Kannan from EigenLayer, Sam Kazemian from Frax Sandeep Nailwal from Polygon.</p>\r\n<p>"As an independent entity, Nuffle Labs will now be able to make agile decisions, ensuring that NEAR Modular products remain competitive," the company said in a release. "Strategically positioned between the NEAR Foundation, Ethereum, and EigenLayer ecosystems, Nuffle Labs will leverage strengths from multiple platforms to enhance efficiency and resilience in the NEAR ecosystem."</p>\r\n<p>The non-profit NEAR Foundation oversees the NEAR Protocol, a decentralized platform that lets developers build decentralized applications.</p>\r\n<p>The protocol's token NEAR traded at $6.16 after seeing a 6.89% decrease in the past 24 hours, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248389/near-protocol-near-usd">NEAR</a> price page.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>