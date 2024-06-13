NEAR Foundation's new independent entity Nuffle Labs raises $13 million in funding

Companies • June 13, 2024, 9:00AM EDT
UPDATED: June 13, 2024, 9:02AM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • The NEAR Foundation has spun off Nuffle Labs, which raised $13 million in funding. 
  • Nuffle Labs builds out NEAR’s Data Availability Layer, the NEAR Fast Finality Layer and other tools in the NEAR modular product suite.
