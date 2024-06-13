<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 11 U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds shifted back to net inflows on Wednesday, drawing in funds worth $100.9 million. The ETFs, which had carried on a record 19-day streak of inflows recently, saw net outflows on Monday and Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fidelity’s FBTC led the pack of inflows on Wednesday with $51 million, followed by inflows of $16 million from BlackRock’s IBIT, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SosoValue. Bitwise’s BITB saw $15 million in net inflows, and VanEck’s HODL added net inflows of $12 million. Ark Invest’s ARKB also gained $9 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Grayscale’s GBTC, which has predominantly posted net outflows since its January conversion, reported zero flows, as did funds from WisdomTree, Invesco and others. Since their inception, the 11 bitcoin ETFs have drawn in total net inflows of $15.52 billion. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wednesday’s inflows coincided with the anticipated key economic numbers from the U.S. economy. The U.S. consumer price index from the Labor Department reported no increase in May, which may be a sign of slowing inflation, according to </span><a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2024/06/12/cpi-report-june-inflation.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">CNBC</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Still, the Federal Open Market Committee decided to maintain the current interest rate of 5.25% to 5.50% after a Wednesday meeting instead of a rate cut. The Federal Reserve stated that it projects just one rate cut coming in 2024, as it does not believe the deflationary trend has settled, according to a CNN </span><a href="https://edition.cnn.com/business/live-news/markets-fed-meeting-06-12-24/index.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of bitcoin edged up 0.14% in the past 24 hours to $67,647, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s bitcoin price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>