<p>U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler gave comments related to the timeline of spot ether exchange-traded fund listing approval in a Thursday hearing at the United States Senate Committee on Appropriations.</p>
<p>When U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) asked Gensler about the approval process for ether ETFs, Gensler estimated the approvals to occur sometime this summer.</p>
<p>"Individual issuers still are working through the registration process. It's working smoothly," Gensler said, adding that listing approval could occur "sometime over the course of this summer."</p>
<p>On May 23, the SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs">approved</a> spot ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to be listed. Industry leaders predicted that, after approvals, their trading could occur sometime in July or <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296478/spot-ethereum-etfs-if-approved-will-likely-begin-trading-in-july-or-august-galaxy-digital-report">August</a>, and likely before <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296668/jpmorgan-spot-ethereum-etf-trading">November</a>.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/284163/what-is-a-spot-ethereum-etf">Spot ether ETFs</a> give investors exposure to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248349/ethereum-eth-usd">ethereum</a>, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, without having to hold the asset itself.</p>
<h2>American crypto pushed offshore</h2>
<p>Hagerty also chastised Gensler's rule-making for the cryptocurrency industry, stating that the agency's "roadblocks" have spurred U.S. companies to move abroad.</p>
<p>"You're not prioritizing rule-making for areas that desperately need it," Hagerty said. "And here I'm talking about setting in place a constructive set of rules of the road for the crypto industry. This is an innovative industry. It's an industry that the United States should be leading on."</p>
<p>"Yet other jurisdictions in other countries are setting up rules for their ecosystems. Yet what happens here with the SEC and with the CFTC is constant roadblocks and a lack of certainty," the Senator continued. "And what's happening is that this innovative industry is finding itself increasingly pushed offshore. I don't think that's the result that we want to have here in America."</p>
<p>A Coinbase report found that the United States has consistently lost its crypto developer share over the past five years, with only <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299770/fortune-100-companies-increase-web3-projects-by-39-year-over-year-coinbase">26% of crypto firms</a> based in America. Even Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican candidate for this November's election, joined the cause this week, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299624/trump-advocate-for-bitcoin-miners">hosting several bitcoin miners</a> at his Palm Beach resort.<br />
<br />
"Bitcoin mining may be our last line of defense against a [Central Bank Digital Currency]," Trump <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299773/bitcoin-miner-stocks-rise-as-trump-calls-mining-last-line-of-defense-against-cbdc">said in a post</a> on his Truth Social platform, adding that his administration wants all remaining bitcoin mining to be mined in the United States.</p>