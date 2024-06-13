Crypto VC Paradigm makes Georgios Konstantopoulos a general partner

<p>Leading crypto venture firm Paradigm has promoted Georgios Konstantopoulos a general partner,</p>\r\n<p>"Excited to announce that Georgios Konstantopoulos has been promoted to General Partner at Paradigm (alongside his role at CTO)," the firm's Matt Huang <a href="https://x.com/matthuang/status/1801263243559625100">posted to X</a> on Thursday. Huang co-founded Paradigm.</p>\r\n<p>Paradigm has been one of the largest investors in the blockchain industry and web3 startups. In 2021, Paradigm set up a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/124327/paradigm-launches-2-5-billion-venture-fund-for-crypto-companies" data-v-f87c67ca="">$2.5 billion</a> venture fund focused on supporting crypto companies and protocols. According to a report this past April, The firm was discussing raising between $750 million and $850 million for a new investment vehicle.</p>\r\n<p>Konstantopoulos also took to X to announce his new position.</p>\r\n<p>"Matt [Huang] made a big bet on me that September of 2019 after Scaling Bitcoin in Tel Aviv <span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">when I said I kinda like" Dan Robinson's role," </span>he posted. "I'll never be able to repay that debt. I was a hot headed foreigner (still am!) without any investing experience, just some good coding chops."</p>\r\n<p>Robinson serves as a general partner and head of research at Paradigm. According to Konstantopoulos's LinkedIn, he officially joined Paradigm in 2020.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>