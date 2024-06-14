The Year of TON Ecosystem Explosion - Top Ranked Project Launches Crypto Social Welfare Initiative! CatizenVibe - Heal the World!

The TON blockchain ecosystem’s top-ranked application for two consecutive seasons has recently seen its revenue surpass $10 million. Today, the project announced that its on-chain users have exceeded 1 million, with a total user base reaching 17 million and daily active users surpassing 3.5 million.

Catizen issued an announcement to its nearly 18 million community members, stating that it will donate 1% of its total revenue to the rescue of stray cats. The Catizen team is committed to establishing a stronghold for cats in the dog-dominated blockchain cryptocurrency space and to fully implementing actions of loving cats, protecting stray cats suffering from harsh conditions, and fostering mutual healing between the community and cats.

This initiative will be in collaboration with the TON Blockchain Foundation. In the future, the Catizen community, together with the Catizen project team, will vote on charity organizations and track the grants and the global situation of stray cats.

Catizen aims to become a leader in social welfare within the TON blockchain ecosystem, merging the vision of Web 3.0 massive adoption with humanitarian efforts, and establishing itself as the first large-scale community-driven charitable crypto organization in the TON ecosystem.

