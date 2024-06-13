<p>After the UwU Lend exploiter failed to return funds, the protocol is taking another initiative to catch the culprit.</p>\r\n<p>UwU Lend has established a bounty worth $5 million in ETH for "the first person to identify and locate" the exploiter, <a href="https://etherscan.io/idm?addresses=0x5dd596c901987a2b28c38a9c1dfbf86fffc15d77,0x841ddf093f5188989fa1524e7b893de64b421f47&amp;type=1">according</a> to an Input Data Message (IDM) on Ethereum, adding, "No recovery of funds or charges required."</p>\r\n<p>Previously, the protocol had discussed establishing a bounty directly with the exploiter. The attacker could keep 20% of what they took as long as they returned 80%. If the exploiter complied, the protocol stated it would not pursue the matter further and not involve law enforcement regarding the incident.</p>\r\n<p>The exploiter had until 1 p.m. ET (17:00 UTC) Wednesday to return the funds. But in a Thursday message to the exploiter, the protocol wrote that the "repayment deadline for the funds you stole has passed."</p>\r\n<h2>The exploits</h2>\r\n<p>The exploiter first attacked UwU Lend on Monday through a flash loans compromise that resulted in the loss of $20 million. On Thursday, the protocol lost another <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299901/uwu-lend-second-hack-this-week">$3.7 million</a>. Security experts believe the same culprit enacted both attacks, The Block previously reported.</p>\r\n<p>UwU Lend is a decentralized liquidity market protocol allowing users to deposit, borrow or stake assets.</p>\r\n<p>The Block reached out to UwU Lend for comment on the bounty.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>