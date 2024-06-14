<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 11 U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds reported large net outflows of $226.21 million yesterday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fidelity’s FBTC saw its second largest net outflow day since inception, worth $106 million, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SoSoValue. Grayscale’s GBTC reported net outflows of $62 million, and Ark Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB saw $53 million move out from the fund.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Funds from Bitwise and VanEck both saw net outflows worth around $10 million, while Invesco and Galaxy Digital’s BTCO saw $3 million in net outflows. The only net inflow yesterday came from BlackRock’s IBIT, which is the largest spot bitcoin fund in terms of net asset value. IBIT drew in $18 million on Thursday. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since their January listing, the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. have accumulated a total net inflow of $15.30 billion. The price of bitcoin has moved down 1.48% in the past 24 hours to $66,704, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according to The Block’s bitcoin price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In related ETF news, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300021/gensler-says-ethereum-etf-s-1-approvals-likely-over-the-course-of-this-summer"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gary Gensler said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Thursday that the regulatory agency may give its decision on the spot ether funds “over the course of” this summer. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The SEC gave the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">preliminary approval</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for spot ether ETF applications last month, where issuers are now waiting for their S-1 registration statements to be greenlit for official launch. Analysts at JPMorgan said in May that they expect spot ether funds to start trading well before November this year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Upon their launch, spot ether funds could </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299225/spot-ethereum-etfs-could-capture-up-to-20-of-bitcoin-etf-flows-analyst-predicts"><span style="font-weight: 400;">attract up to 20%</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of investments currently flowing into spot Bitcoin ETFs, Bitfinex analyst Jag Kooner told The Block earlier this week. However, crypto derivatives trader </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299681/spot-ethereum-etf-institutional-interest"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gordon Grant said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that institutional investors will find the spot ether funds unappealing, as issuers have eliminated staking components from the ETFs due to regulatory uncertainty.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>