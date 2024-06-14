<p>DeFi aggregator and portfolio management tool Zapper has introduced what’s known as Zapper Protocol, aiming to incentivize the interpretation and contextualization of on-chain data.</p>\r\n<p>The platform also plans to roll out a native ZAP token in the fourth quarter of 2024.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Our vision of the future is one of onchain literacy,” Zapper <a href="https://x.com/zapper_fi/status/1801289672796070134">stated</a> on X.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> “By making Ethereum readable, we're revealing to everyone what it truly is. Ethereum is a social network, and we're surfacing it.”</span></p>\r\n<p>Zapper has developed indexing templates that are designed to simplify the indexing process of on-chain data—enabling users to understand data without advanced coding skills.</p>\r\n<p>Today’s launch reveals the first part of Zapper Protocol, which is the interpretation layer. Zapper said the layer will allow users to contribute as two types—event interpreters and position interpreters. Event interpreters would turn complicated blockchain transaction data into readable format, while position interpreters add missing positions or balances to Zapper.</p>\r\n<p>The project will reward data interpretations and enable payments for data access with ZAP utility tokens.</p>\r\n<p>Zapper, founded in 2020, previously <a href="https://medium.com/zapper-protocol/2021-a-great-year-for-zapper-d7f06d706949">raised</a> its $15 million Series A round led by Framework Ventures in 2021, with notable participants including Mark Cuban and Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>