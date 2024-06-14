<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 juice:w-full juice:items-end overflow-x-auto gap-2" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="78f94cf5-e865-4208-980c-fd9e23852927">\r\n<div class="flex w-full flex-col gap-1 juice:empty:hidden juice:first:pt-[3px]">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 juice:w-full juice:items-end overflow-x-auto gap-2" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="66cdcdb5-d28a-4dae-82a9-178f40a30fcf">\r\n<div class="flex w-full flex-col gap-1 juice:empty:hidden juice:first:pt-[3px]">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>Many crypto projects are tied to artificial intelligence, and the growth of AI has increased competition for processing chips. However, Coinbase research analysts David Duong and David Han expect AI and technology-driven efficiency gains to affect crypto in another, rather circuitous way — by dampening inflation. This reduction could keep interest rates lower, increasing the appetite for riskier assets like crypto.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div class="mt-1 flex gap-3 empty:hidden juice:-ml-3">\r\n<div class="items-center justify-start rounded-xl p-1 flex">\r\n<div class="flex items-center">"We believe that the disinflationary impacts of artificial intelligence and technology driven efficiency gains will continue to push this trend of moderating inflation throughout this year," the analysts said in a Friday report.</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>Friday's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299406/uniswap-labs-hires-ex-coinbase-executive-as-chief-legal-officer">Coinbase</a> market report added that these AI-driven efficiencies, coupled with mounting political <a class="cds-link cds-link-l17zyfmx" href="https://www.warren.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/warren-rosen-hickenlooper-push-federal-reserve-to-lower-interest-rates" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><span class="cds-typographyResets-t1xhpuq2 cds-textInherit-t1yzihzw cds-primary-piuvss6 cds-transition-txjiwsi cds-start-s1muvu8a cds-link--container"><u>pressure</u></span></a> for monetary easing in the U.S., could support earlier and more aggressive rate cuts than those signaled by the Federal Reserve thus far.</p>\r\n<p>"When rate cuts begin, we think that will be a constructive catalyst for both equities and crypto as it could lead to capital outflows from money market funds, currently <a class="cds-link cds-link-l17zyfmx" href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MMMFFAQ027S" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><span class="cds-typographyResets-t1xhpuq2 cds-textInherit-t1yzihzw cds-primary-piuvss6 cds-transition-txjiwsi cds-start-s1muvu8a cds-link--container"><u>holding</u></span></a> $6.4 trillion, into other asset classes," the analysts added.</p>\r\n<p>After Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, <a href="https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/interest-rates/cme-fedwatch-tool.html">interest rate traders</a> are betting the Fed could deliver a cut as early as September this year. Coinbase analysts added to this forecast, stating that "there could be another rate cut again in November because of our view that the disinflationary trend remains intact, despite our concerns over the cost of shelter."</p>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin trends lower after Fed rate decision</h2>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Bitcoin ha</span>s struggled to recover after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested Wednesday it would pencil in only one rate cut this year.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The U.S. central bank's more hawkish tones also impacted <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299491/bitcoin-mirrors-cautious-equity-trends-ahead-of-us-cpi-and-fed-rate-decision-this-week" data-v-f87c67ca="">equity markets</a>, with bitcoin's decline over the past day correlating with a wider market downtrend.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Bitcoin correlated with the overall </span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">move lower, decreasing by around 1% in the past day, and changed hands for $66,805 at 11:19 a.m.</span><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> ET., according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Bitcoin Price Page</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. 