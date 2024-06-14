Polygon governance advances with new 'hub' by Aragon Project

<p>Aragon Project, a popular developer of decentralized autonomous organizations, has announced it has built a "governance hub" for the Polygon community.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The hub is meant to "empower users and builders to influence core development of Polygon tech," according to description of the announcement posted to <a href="https://x.com/0xPolygon/status/1801613959763534274">Polygon's X account</a> on Friday. "It will incorporate community feedback at every step, ensuring the platform is decentralized and infused with community values."<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p>Aragon Project created "<span style="font-weight: 400;">an end-to-end governance solution, including protocol governance contracts and a community-driven Governance Hub," according to a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The hub works towards implementing ideas discussed by the Polygon community last year, according to Polygon Labs' head of governance, </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mateusz Rzeszowski. <br />\r\n<br />\r\n"</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">An efficient, secure, and decentralized voting model is proposed to address the needs of system smart contract upgradeability, with the Polygon community soon being able to tangibly steer protocol development via the Governance Hub,” said Rzeszowski.</span></p>\r\n<p>Polygon also <a href="https://x.com/0xPolygon/status/1801613964884807855">posted</a> a "visual overview of the framework, from proposal submission to community voting and implementation" online. Aragon and Polygon announced an X spaces to discuss the development further.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"We're excited to bring Polygon’s governance pillars to life with our next-generation modular DAO framework: Aragon OSx," Aragon X CEO Anthony Leutenegger said in the statement. "From the protocol governance contracts, to a seamless and transparent Governance Hub, this project is a big step towards more inclusive and decentralized governance for Polygon."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>