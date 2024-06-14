<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Some central banks are ramping up their explorations of central bank digital currencies, a new survey shows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to a </span><a href="https://www.bis.org/publ/bppdf/bispap147.htm"><span style="font-weight: 400;">poll</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of central banks from foreign exchange firm BIS, there was a "sharp uptick" of CBDC-related experiments among central banks that serve advanced economies in 2023. Among those central banks, proof of concept projects increased 35% from 2022 to 2023, while CBDC pilots roughly tripled during the same period. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The survey suggests that central banks are proceeding at their own speed, taking diverse approaches and considering different design features,” the BIS researchers wrote in a June 2024 paper. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Only 83 institutions participated in the survey, representing just a little more than a third of all 222 central banks. According to BIS, 28 were central banks of advanced economies, while 58 were institutions in developing economies. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BIS data show that 54% of central banks surveyed are experimenting with proofs of concept or the technology that undergirds CBDC issuances. Meanwhile, roughly a third of the surveyed institutions reported they were running CBDC pilots. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Among the surveyed advanced economy central banks, 81% were wholesale CBDC-related proof of concept experiments, and 33% were conducting pilots, up from 60% and 10% the year prior, respectively. By comparison, far fewer emerging economy-based (EMDE) central banks were working on wholesale CBDCs. Roughly a third of EMDE central banks worked on proof of concept experiments, while only 19% worked on pilots — experimentation rates that remained virtually unchanged from the year prior. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Although the rate at which central banks are exploring CBDCs is accelerating in advanced economics, stablecoin adoption remains quite limited, BIS data show. In May 2024, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies was $2.7 trillion. Stablecoins, which include central bank digital currencies, make up just 6% of the crypto market cap at $161 billion, according to CIS data. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>