<p>Deutsche Telekom, the German-based telecommunication provider that ranks as the largest in Europe, will soon mine Bitcoin, according to remarks made by the head of Web3 infrastructure and solutions at Deutsche Telekom-owned subsidiary T-Systems MMS at the BTC Prague conference on Friday. </p>
<p>"Since 2023 we [have been] running a Bitcoin node and we are running Bitcoin Lightning nodes as well," said Dirk Röder, wearing a shirt featuring a pink Bitcoin graphic styled after Deutsche Telekom's logo. "And with a heart full of [...] pride, I would like to let you in on a little secret: we will engage in 'digital monetary photosynthesis' soon." </p>
<p>After Bitcoin influencer Joe Nakamoto pressed Röder for clarification, asking "So is T-Mobile mining Bitcoin?", Röder <a href="https://x.com/BTCPrague/status/1801678830287077670">clarified</a>, "We will." </p>
<p>Deutsche Telekom's crypto activities aren't limited to Bitcoin. Following similar node operation and investment partnerships with blockchains Polkadot, Flow, and Celo, the company announced in 2022 its <a href="https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/deutsche-telekom-supports-ethereum-blockchain-1016912">support for Ethereum</a> through running validator nodes and cooperating with liquid staking protocol StakeWise, joining its governance DAO. In addition to operating nodes on the <a href="https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/t-systems-mms-supports-polkadot-blockchain-ecosystem--643644">Polkadot</a> and <a href="https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/deutsche-telekom-invests-in-defi-and-token-624570">Celo</a> networks, the company has also made direct investments those protocols' tokens. </p>
<p>Other partnerships between Deutsche Telekom and blockchain companies include running a validation node for <a href="https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/deutsche-telekom-announces-support-for-polygon-blockchain-infrastructure-1040158">Polygon</a> and supporting the Q and Chainlink blockchain networks. </p>