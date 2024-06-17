<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance announced today the listing of </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299404/zksync-airdrop-zk-tokens"><span style="font-weight: 400;">ZKsync (ZK)</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> trading pairs and a token distribution program, the latter of which is aimed at addressing concerns from the community.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Starting from 8 a.m. on Monday UTC, ZK will be available for spot trading, paired with BTC, USDT, FDUSD and the Turkish Lira, and Binance users are now able to deposit ZK in preparation, the exchange said in the </span><a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/binance-will-list-zksync-zk-with-zk-token-distribution-program-d87a9b01d6634ad1a36d984cc54595ee"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announcement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The exchange added that withdrawals will be available a day after the listing. The listing is scheduled to come an hour after the actual ZKsync airdrop claims start.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In addition to the ZK trading pair listing, Binance announced a token giveaway program in consideration of the community criticism surrounding the ZK airdrop. It plans to distribute 10.5 million ZK tokens to an estimated 52,500 users.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To be eligible for the Binance ZK token distribution program, users must have initiated at least 50 ZKsync Era transactions between February 2023 and March 2024. However, these transactions must be spread across at least seven different months within that time frame. Additionally, users must not have claimed any ZK tokens through the official ZK Nation airdrop program.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Eligible addresses will be distributed ZK on a first-come, first-served basis, and the first token airdrop is planned for June 25, Binance said. </span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Community concerns</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The exchange acknowledged in the announcement that there are “ongoing concerns” from the community surrounding ZK token distribution, which was first announced by the ZKsync Association last week. The community reaction to the ZK listing was divided across social media platforms, with some calling the ZKsync project a “scam.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The criticism appears to stem from the airdrop program’s lack of measures to filter out Sybil attacks, where people create a large number of fake accounts to acquire more tokens while farming the airdrop tokens. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Most farmable and farmed airdrop ever probably — almost no sybil filtering as far as I can see,” Mudit Gupta, chief information security officer of Polygon, </span><a href="https://x.com/Mudit__Gupta/status/1800450339298271236"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X on the day of ZKsync Association’s announcement. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In response to the backlash, ZK team </span><a href="https://x.com/TheZKNation/status/1801378349442269345"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote on X</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last week that it recognized that the plan upset the community, but said that the team will stand by the path it has chosen. It offered a set of FAQs, noting that it did not identify any major issues with the airdrop. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>