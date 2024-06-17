<p>American rapper Juaquin James Malphurs, known professionally as Waka Flocka Flame, is the latest celebrity to controversially launch a memecoin on blockchain network Solana.</p>\r\n<p>Early Monday morning, the rapper from Atlanta <a href="https://x.com/WakaFlocka/status/1802587106134425948">posted</a> a ticker and contract address for Solana-based token FLOCKA to his 1.8 million followers on social media platform X. He also posted a short video declaring, "We live right now."</p>\r\n<p>Shortly after, well-known blockchain sleuth ZachXBT <a href="https://x.com/zachxbt/status/1802594770273067297?s=46&amp;t=yoL7WJcO9vZ3TjSE2j6FRQ">replied</a> that they found it "interesting how a fresh wallet funded via exchange sniped ~40% of the supply and dispersed to alt wallets," linking onchain evidence of the alleged activity. Community notes have subsequently been proposed on Malphurs' post that would warn readers of the potential selling pressure.</p>\r\n<p>Onchain data shows that FLOCKA had already been live for at least an hour before Malphurs tweeted — something various users on X have taken issue with. "You needed to give the [contract address] when it was on pump fun, not after it launched," one user <a href="https://x.com/Iamnotabull/status/1802588039077634169">commented</a>, calling it a "complete fail."</p>\r\n<p>After an initial pump following the post on X, FLOCKA is currently down roughly 77% from its all-time high price.</p>\r\n<p>The Block reached out to Waka Flocka Flame for comment.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_300365"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 1728px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-300365 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/dexscreener.com_FLOCKA_SOL_2024-06-17_10-21-48.png" alt="waka flocka flame price chart" width="1718" height="768" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of FLOCKA pumped before a harsh and immediate decline.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Celebrity memecoins on the market's mind</h2>\r\n<p>FLOCKA is one of many memecoins in the recently denoted celebcoin sector. Rapper Iggy Azalea and personality Andrew Tate have both recently launched Solana-based memecoins, as has former professional wrestler <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299006/hulk-hogan-solana-memecoin-appears-to-lose-15-million-in-value-after-wrestler-allegedly-deletes-posts-promoting-token">Hulk Hogan</a> and various others. Heavily tattooed Rapper Lil Pump even recently <a href="https://x.com/lilpump/status/1801327573005439310">posted</a> what appears to be a tattoo of the word Solana on his forehead.</p>\r\n<p>Many crypto industry professionals have expressed general discontent with the latest celebcoin trend. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298624/ethereum-co-founder-vitalik-buterin-unhappy-with-celebrity-memecoins">declared</a> that he's "feeling quite unhappy about 'this cycle’s celebrity experimentation.'"</p>\r\n<p>'Financialization as a means toward an end,' I can respect if the end is worthy (healthcare, open source software, art, etc)," before criticizing the idea of "Financialization as the final product.”</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>