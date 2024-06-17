<p>U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds witnessed a combined $580.6 million in net outflows last week for the first time in five weeks.</p>\r\n<p>Grayscale’s converted GBTC ETF led the outflows with $274.3 million exiting the higher-fee fund, followed by Ark Invest’s ARKB and Fidelity’s FBTC, which registered $149.7 million and $146.3 million in net outflows, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock’s IBIT was the only fund to generate net inflows last week, attracting $41.6 million, while the remaining U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs witnessed net outflows of zero flows for the week. Total net inflows into the ETFs since trading began in January now stand at $15.1 billion.</p>\r\n<p>The spot Bitcoin ETFs had been on a record 19-day positive streak prior to last week, bringing in over $4 billion in net inflows. The run came to an end last Monday with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299429/us-spot-bitcoin-etfs-65-million-net-outflows">$64.9 million</a> in net outflows following a drop in bitcoin’s price after U.S. non-farm payroll data and unemployment data gave <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299259/bitcoin-ether-at-buy-the-dip">conflicting outlooks on the U.S. economy</a>, causing uncertainty that led investors to move out from more risky assets, according to crypto trading firm QCP Capital.</p>\r\n<p>The ETFs experienced another $200.4 million worth of net outflows on Tuesday ahead of the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, which saw the only day of net inflows last week, bringing in $100.8 million. However, after the Federal Reserve held interest rates at 5.5% and indicated just one rate cut was coming in 2024 amid persistent inflationary pressures, spot Bitcoin ETF net <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300104/fidelity-spot-bitcoin-etf-second-largest-outflow">outflows</a> of $226.2 million and $189.9 million followed on Thursday and Friday.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>A more hawkish-than-expected FOMC meeting</h2>\r\n<p>Globally, digital asset investment products registered $600 million in net outflows last week — the largest since March 22, according to CoinShares’ latest report.</p>\r\n<p>“The outflows were entirely focussed on bitcoin, seeing $621 million outflows, the bearishness also prompted $1.8 million inflows into short-bitcoin,” CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-187-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-03a835f3e795">said</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Butterfill argued this was likely due to “a more hawkish-than-expected FOMC meeting, prompting investors to scale back their exposure to fixed-supply assets.”</p>\r\n<p>The net outflows, combined with a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">5% drop</a> in the price of bitcoin amid a broader crypto market sell-off last week, saw global assets under management fall from $100 billion to $94 billion, Butterfill added.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_300397"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 711px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-300397" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/Screenshot-2024-06-17-at-10.40.19.png" alt="Weekly crypto asset flows. Images: CoinShares." width="701" height="713" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Weekly crypto asset flows. Images: <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-187-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-03a835f3e795">CoinShares</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Global digital asset investment product trading volumes also remained lower last week at $11 billion compared to the weekly average of $22 billion this year, according to CoinShares. The U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs generated $8.73 billion in trading volume for the week but remain significantly down from a peak of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes">$32.69 billion</a> for the week of March 4-8.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Cumulative spot Bitcoin ETF trading volumes are now approaching $300 billion, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes/embed" title="Cumulative Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Ether products buck the trend</h2>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, ether-based investment products bucked the trend, witnessing $13 million in net inflows last week globally. </p>\r\n<p>Ethereum spot ETFs could capture between <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299225/spot-ethereum-etfs-could-capture-up-to-20-of-bitcoin-etf-flows-analyst-predicts">10-20%</a> of the flows currently directed towards Bitcoin ETFs, once live, according to Bitfinex, citing historical similarities in the launch of gold and then silver ETFs.</p>\r\n<p>The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs">approved</a> 19b-4 forms for eight spot Ethereum ETFs from firms like BlackRock and Fidelity on May 23. However, the issuers still need to have their <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296216/sec-ethereum-etf-issuers-s1">S-1 registration statements</a> go effective before trading can begin, a process that could take weeks.</p>\r\n<p>Last week, SEC Chair Gary Gensler <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300021/gensler-says-ethereum-etf-s-1-approvals-likely-over-the-course-of-this-summer">estimated</a> that the S-1 approvals for spot Ethereum ETFs could occur sometime by the end of this summer.</p>\r\n<p>Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart moved up their spot Ethereum ETFs launch data estimate to July 2 on Thursday. “Hearing the [SEC] staff sent issuers comments on S-1s today, and they're pretty light, nothing major, asking for them back in a week. Decent chance they work to declare them effective the next week and get it off their plate before the holiday weekend. 