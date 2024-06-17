<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlockTower Capital has appointed David Burke, MKP's former chief client officer, to lead its investor relations strategies. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As head of client and partner strategy at BlockTower, Burke's job will be to court crypto-curious investors to broaden the digital asset investment firm’s reach and deepen its engagement with its existing client base of institutional investors. In addition, Burke aims to forge partnerships that cater to individual investor mandates. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The executive’s hiring comes as a fresh wave of increased institutional investor interest in digital assets following federal regulators’ approvals of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in January and that of spot ether ETFs a few weeks ago. The influx of trad-fi firms into the digital assets industry has brought a certain “maturity” to crypto that could translate to massive financial opportunities for early entrants into the space, such as BlockTower, Burke told The Block in an interview last Friday. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The firm is looking to capitalize on renewed institutional interest in crypto by shepherding institutional investors' investments into the relatively new asset class, according to the executive. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The growth opportunity is fantastic,” Burke said Friday. “We’re seeing [growing interest in crypto] in some of the recent raises [and] some of the mergers and acquisition activity with Robinhood and Bitstamp, which is really exciting.” </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>