<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">RISC Zero has officially launched zkVM 1.0, a new general-purpose zero-knowledge virtual machine (zkVM) touted as production-ready. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The platform distinguishes itself by utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to facilitate the development of dapps across various blockchains.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">One of the key features of zkVM 1.0 is its cost-effective proving process and better performance metrics, the team at RISC Zero claims. </span></p>
<p><a href="https://www.risczero.com/blog/hello-zkvm-1-0">zkVM 1.0</a> is capable of generating proofs for any program developed in Rust, allowing for the development of complex logic without the limitations typically associated with size or gas costs.</p>
<p>The zkVM aims to offload a large portion of computational work in on-chain dapps. Here, ZK proofs ensure that computations are compressed and verified quickly without the verifier needing to perform the computations themselves.</p>
<p>Such a mechanism is crucial for enhancing the scalability of blockchain applications, as it facilitates the execution of complex operations off-chain while maintaining on-chain verification. This includes potential use cases in Layer 2 blockchains, cross-chain bridges, and other areas where efficient, verifiable computing is critical.</p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Unlike zkEVMs, which are tailored specifically for Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) environments, zkVMs are virtual machines leveraging zero-knowledge proofs for dapps.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Besides <a href="https://www.risczero.com/blog/hello-zkvm-1-0">zkVM 1.0</a>, other examples include Nexus zkVM, SP1 from Succinct Labs, and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287211/a16z-crypto-releases-jolt-zkevm-to-help-scale-chains-with-zk-proofs">Jolt</a> by a16z crypto.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Further enhancing its utility, zkVM 1.0 will support dapp interoperability across any blockchain that integrates a RISC Zero Verifier. This means that applications can operate across different chains, including Ethereum, Base, OP, Arbitrum, World Chain, and Starknet.</span></p>
<p>For zkVM 1.0's launch, RISC Zero has conducted a trusted setup ceremony and undergone rigorous third-party audits, the project said.</p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">RISC Zero <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240414/risc-zero-secures-40-million-series-a-for-zero-knowledge-virtual-machine">raised</a> $40 million in a Series A funding round in July 2023. </span></p>