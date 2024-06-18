<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">HashKey Group, an Asia-based cryptocurrency financial services firm, is officially listing its platform token, HSK, in the third quarter of this year, with a community airdrop expected later this month.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a statement shared with The Block, the company said the token would be used across its products and applications. HashKey noted that it will launch a community airdrop before listing the token.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“HSK is scheduled to launch a community airdrop through HashKey's core businesses in late June, encouraging users to contribute to community building,” the company said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">HSK is a token designed to be based on the ERC-20 standard, with a total supply of one billion units, according to the statement. HashKey added that about 65% of the supply would be allocated for ecosystem growth, 30% to the staff and 5% to a reserve fund.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">When it comes to the token’s burning mechanism, HashKey said it plans to have the discretion to purchase an amount of HSK up to 20% of net profits generated from specified HashKey businesses and then burn the acquired HSK from the token’s supply.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“HSK will incentivize ecosystem contributors to HashKey's L2 ‘Ecosystem Chain,’ </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287214/hashkey-ethereum-layer-2"><span style="font-weight: 400;">HashKey Chain</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, providing robust support and driving force for on-chain users and assets,” the company added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">HashKey Group’s core businesses include HashKey Capital, HashKey Cloud, HashKey Tokenisation and HashKey NFT. It also operates </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298331/sensitive-region-user-base-could-impact-crypto-licensing-decisions-in-hong-kong-says-hashkey-exchange-ceo"><span style="font-weight: 400;">HashKey Exchange</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, a licensed crypto exchange in Hong Kong, and HashKey Global, a global exchange </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286859/hashkey-launches-global-crypto-exchange-after-bermuda-license"><span style="font-weight: 400;">launched in April</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In January, HashKey Group announced that it </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272745/hong-kongs-hashkey-secures-100-million-in-series-a-round-at-1-2-billion-valuation"><span style="font-weight: 400;">raised nearly $100 million</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in its Series A financing round at a pre-money valuation above $1.2 billion.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>