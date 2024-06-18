<p>The Ethereum restaking protocol Renzo raised $17 million from a Galaxy Ventures-led funding round and another led by Brevan Howard Digital Nova Fund.</p>\r\n<p>The fresh funding comes after Renzo's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272679/ethereum-restaking-protocol-renzo-eigenlayer-funding-valuation">$3.2 million</a> seed raise in January, led by Maven11, and saw additional support from Figment Capital, SevenX Ventures, IOSG Ventures and others.</p>\r\n<p>Renzo, built on top of the Ethereum staking protocol <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/292128/what-is-eigenlayer-and-how-does-restaking-work">EigenLayer</a>, lets individuals restake ether (ETH), wrapped beacon ether (wBETH), staked ether (stETH). Depositing these assets nets users <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/290398/renzo-restaked-eth-ezeth-usd">ezETH</a>, or Renzo's liquid restaking token (LRT) that can be used across other DeFi platforms.</p>\r\n<p>"Renzo differentiates itself from other protocols by fundamentally building its system with restaking in mind, in contrast to traditional staking protocols that are merely adapting to restaking," said Galaxy Ventures General Partner Will Nuelle in a statement. "What sets Renzo apart is its unique ability to accept both native ETH and Liquid Staking Tokens. This capability allows Renzo to foster collaboration with existing market players and ensures a smooth, user-friendly process for participants."</p>\r\n<p>Renzo has amassed nearly $3.6 billion in total value locked and a market capitalization of $111.85 million, <a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/renzo">according</a> to the crypto data tracker DeFiLlama.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>