<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">An unsubstantiated report that former President Donald Trump is launching an official cryptocurrency has sent that token sky-high while other political-based memecoins have taken a dive.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The X account for publication Pirate Wires wrote Monday night in a post on X that "per conversations," Trump was launching an "official token" with the ticker DJT and that the project was spearheaded by "Barron," p</span>resumably referring to the president's youngest son.</p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block has reached out to the Trump campaign and the Trump Organization for comment but did not hear back as of publication time.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Almost immediately, many users thought the X account was hacked, particularly after its editor-in-chief, Mike Solana (no connection to the blockchain platform), replied to the post with the contract address. Also, the Solana-based DJT token already launched on May 21.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"getting a lot of inbound here," Soloana wrote in a post on his personal X account. "no, didn't speak with trump directly, assumed this was clear (text me though, mr. president). also assume he could rug pull, or pivot, say it's not true. just reporting what I know via sources."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">DJT has surged 385% over the past 24 hours to $0.02516 at publication time, according to GeckoTerminal. The coin has generated more than $363 million in trading volume.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Solana, who is also the chief marketing officer of venture capital firm Founders Fund, seemed a bit taken aback for his reporting. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">"never touching crypto news again all of you people are insane," he said on X later Monday night.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the broader Political Finance (PolitiFi) memecoin market cap has decreased by 33% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. MAGA (TRUMP), the second-largest largest PolitiFi coin by market cap ($301 million), is down 38% in that time. These coins have no official affiliation with Trump.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump, the presumptive Republican candidate for the November presidential election, has changed his tune on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency over the past several weeks. He </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299624/trump-advocate-for-bitcoin-miners"><span style="font-weight: 400;">recently hosted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> several bitcoin mining executives at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and has stated that he wants all remaining bitcoin </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299773/bitcoin-miner-stocks-rise-as-trump-calls-mining-last-line-of-defense-against-cbdc"><span style="font-weight: 400;">to be made</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in the United States.</span></p>