Stablecoins will keep winning because they are a 'fundamentally better product,' says Ryze Labs Matthew Graham

Episode 36 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Ryze Labs Founder & Managing Partner Matthew Graham.

Matthew Graham is the founder and managing partner of Ryze Labs — the crypto VC firm formerly known as Sino Global. 

In this episode, Chaparro and Graham discuss the state of the stablecoin market and the potential impact of stablecoins on the global financial system.

Graham also highlights the importance of stablecoins in emerging markets and the potential for stablecoins to enhance financial inclusion.

OUTLINE
00:00 Introduction
00:47 Ryze Portfolio Positioning 
03:25 Stablecoin Opportunities 
10:17 Stablecoins & Emerging Markets 
13:00 Stablecoins & US Dollar Dominance 
18:08 Financial Inclusion 
20:21 Remittances 
22:03 Political Paradigm Shift 
26:42 Stablecoin Risks 
28:20 Closing Thoughts