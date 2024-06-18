<p>Arkham Intelligence has offered <span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">$150,000 to whomever can definitively prove who created a<span class="r-18u37iz"> Donald Trump-themed Solana </span></span><span class="r-18u37iz">token.</span></p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">F**k it, we ball. $150,000 to the first person to definitively prove the identity of the creator of </span><span class="r-18u37iz">$DJT," Arkham Intelligence <a href="https://x.com/ArkhamIntel/status/1803161788164288875">posted to X</a> on Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p>Earlier in the day, the DJT token began surging, presumably due to an unsubstantiated report claiming that the former U.S. president had launched the coin. The token was up over 300% in the past 24 hours to $0.02185 as of 5:31 p.m. EST, <a href="https://www.geckoterminal.com/solana/pools/3B5vXBEYAmV8y13pgvzSi7eLDFS5tRd4pZZZPNuA4Ao2?utm_source=coingecko&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=searchresults">according to GeckoTerminal</a>. The coin generated more than $472 million in trading volume during the same period.</p>\r\n<p>The Block reached out to the Trump campaign and the Trump Organization for comment but had not received a response as of publication time.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, Martin Shkreli, the controversial executive who gained notoriety for once boosting the price of a life-saving medication and wound up in prison for securities fraud, appeared to make claims online that Trump's team or family is, in fact, behind the DJT token. <br />\r\n<br />\r\nOn Monday, Shkreli <a href="https://x.com/PirateWires/status/1802825492405669930">reposted a tweet</a> claiming DJT is an official Trump token. <span data-v-f87c67ca="">The X account for the publication Pirate Wires said Monday night that "per conversations," Trump was launching the token and that the project was spearheaded by "Barron," p</span>resumably referring to the president's youngest son.</p>\r\n<p>Shkreli didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>