Branding itself as a would-be web3 rival to LinkedIn, Bondex announced it has raised more than $10 million.

The company said that the capital comes from "over $4 million in funding led by Animoca Brands, Morningstar, Dext Force Ventures, iAngels, and more" in addition to over $6.5 million from a "community sale on CoinList in March 2024," according to a statement.

Bondex aims to be a gamified version of the professional social networking LinkedIn