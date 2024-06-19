<p>LayerZero Foundation, the organization supporting the cross-chain interoperability platform LayerZero, <a href="https://x.com/LayerZero_Fndn/status/1803294040068165809">announced</a> an eligibility checker for its upcoming airdrop.</p>\r\n<p>Users of the platform can check their eligibility for the airdrop, along with a summary of their user activity, such as their start date and total number of transactions, according to an <a href="https://x.com/PrimordialAA/status/1803300720336068723">X post</a> from LayerZero Labs CEO Bryan Pellegrino. LayerZero Labs is the core developer behind the protocol.</p>\r\n<p>Pellegrino <a href="https://x.com/PrimordialAA/status/1803298213572538773">said</a> a total of 1.28 million wallets are eligible.</p>\r\n<p>Last week, the LayerZero Foundation <a href="https://x.com/LayerZero_Labs/status/1801657762528825646?ref=bankless.ghost.io">teased</a> the airdrop claim date in its first-ever social media post. The post featured a white background with the inscription “06.20.2024,” hinting at the upcoming airdrop on that date.</p>\r\n<p>Pellegrino had <a href="https://x.com/primordialaa/status/1801708740736880790?ref=bankless.ghost.io">revealed</a> airdrop details over the weekend, explaining that 23.8% of the total 1 billion token supply will go directly to the community and builders. On the first day of distribution, 8.5% of the community-allocated supply will be distributed, Pellegrino said.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The majority of the remainder will be given over the next 36 months with additional retroactive distribution every 12 months, along with some forward looking RFPs (requests for proposals) for builders,” Pellegrino added.</span></p>\r\n<p>In the weeks leading up to the airdrop claim date, LayerZero has been ramping up its “anti-Sybil strategy.” Sybil attacks involve creating multiple fake accounts to unfairly gain a larger share of free tokens being distributed.</p>\r\n<p>LayerZero’s anti-Sybil measures include a bounty hunter <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295274/layerzero-labs-ceo-announces-pause-of-sybil-bounty-hunter-process-after-influx-of-reports">program</a> and a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294230/layerzero-labs-ceo-says-up-to-100000-addresses-have-self-reported-as-airdrop-sybils">self-reporting system</a>, the latter of which promises reporters 15% of their intended token allocation, while those who do not will receive zero tokens. ZKsync, which <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300354/binance-to-list-zksync-with-distribution-program">distributed</a> its airdrop on Monday, faced backlash from the crypto community due to apparent lack of anti-Sybil measures.</p>\r\n<p>In April 2023, LayerZero Labs, the developer behind the protocol, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/224762/layerzero-series-b">raised</a> $120 million in a Series B funding round at a valuation of $3 billion.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>