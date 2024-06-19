<p>Crypto hedge funds' bitcoin market exposure has dropped to levels not seen since October 2020, according to ETC Group data.</p>\r\n<p>"Crypto hedge funds have really thrown in the towel on bitcoin lately. They have reduced their bitcoin market exposure to only 0.37 over the past 20 trading days, the lowest level since October 2020," ETC Group Head of Research André Dragosch <a href="https://x.com/Andre_Dragosch/status/1803291498751943138">said</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_300833"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 2058px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-300833 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/glassnode-global-crypto-hedge-fund.jpg" alt="global crypto hedge fund beta" width="2048" height="1001" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Crypto hedge fund exposure has dropped to levels not seen since October 2020. Image: ETC Group.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Dragosch said that it is difficult to ascertain the major factors behind this drop in exposure, as the crypto hedge fund industry consists of many different strategies that could be both directional and market-neutral.</p>\r\n<p>"But, what we can say is that the aggregate net long exposure by these crypto hedge funds relative to bitcoin as a benchmark has significantly declined," he told The Block.</p>\r\n<div class="msg-s-event-listitem\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n msg-s-event-listitem--other\r\n \r\n " data-event-urn="urn:li:msg_message:(urn:li:fsd_profile:ACoAAANQZAMB3MdB9mYrsQm816hUXZEQvpahf60,2-MTcxODc4Nzg2ODEyOWI5MTA5MS0wMDMmZDdmYTIwNzYtOTMxYy00MThkLTk5YjgtYzk3MWJhNDI2ZWZkXzAxMg==)" data-view-name="message-list-item">\r\n<div class="msg-s-event-listitem__message-bubble msg-s-event-listitem__message-bubble--msg-fwd-enabled" tabindex="0">\r\n<div class="msg-s-event-with-indicator display-flex ">\r\n<div class="msg-s-event__content" dir="ltr">\r\n<h2>Hedge fund reduced exposure coincides with ETP outflows</h2>\r\n<p class="msg-s-event-listitem__body t-14 t-black--light t-normal\r\n ">Dragosch added that hedge funds' reduced bitcoin exposure has coincided with a continuation in crypto exchange-traded product <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300809/us-spot-bitcoin-etfs-see-152-million-in-net-outflows-extending-negative-streak-to-four-days">net outflows</a>.</p>\r\n<p>"Hedge fund positioning is typically highly pro-cyclical, meaning they have poor market timing in aggregate. When we begin to rally once more, they might be forced back into the market, which is important dry powder for the upcoming upward leg," he said.</p>\r\n<p><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Bitcoin </span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">decreased by around 0.2% in the past day and was changing hands for $65,256 at 6:11 a.m.</span><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> ET., according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Bitcoin price page</a>. The entire cryptocurrency market capitalization has experienced a slight gain in the past 24 hours, increasing in value by 0.5% to now stand at $2.5 trillion, according to Coingecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/" data-v-f87c67ca="">data</a>.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>