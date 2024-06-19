<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Consensys Software Inc. will continue moving forward with its lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett wrote in an X post, citing Consensys Founder Joseph Lubin. Yesterday, Consensys announced that the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300786/u-s-sec-closes-investigation-in-ethereum-2-0-consensys"><span style="font-weight: 400;">SEC was closing its investigation</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> into Ethereum 2.0.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to Terrett’s </span><a href="https://x.com/EleanorTerrett/status/1803579075359023421"><span style="font-weight: 400;">X post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, Lubin said the closure of the SEC investigation is a development that was “necessary but not sufficient,” adding that the company will move forth with the litigation to achieve more legal clarity for crypto.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We are hopeful that the antagonism to crypto among some US regulators is starting to wane and that the national investor protection strategy will evolve from the current guerrilla tactics,” said Lubin, according to Terrett’s post. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Upon its Tuesday announcement, Consensys </span><a href="https://x.com/consensys/status/1803230653120659641?s=46"><span style="font-weight: 400;">described</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the closure of the SEC investigation as a “major win” for the industry, noting that the decision indicated that the agency would no longer bring charges claiming the sales of Ether as securities transactions.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The SEC’s categorization of Ethereum as a financial security was what brought about Consensys’ lawsuit, which was filed in April. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The blockchain software company </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291477/consensys-alleges-sec-was-considering-over-a-year-ago-that-ether-may-be-a-security"><span style="font-weight: 400;">alleged in the complaint</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that SEC’s Gurbir Grewal, Director of the Division of Enforcement, approved the investigation into Ethereum 2.0 on March 28, 2023, to examine individuals and entities buying and selling ether. Consensys allegedly received a Wells notice from the SEC in April, which meant the agency planned to bring enforcement action against it.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Lubin and Consensys did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comments.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>