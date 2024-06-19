<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed the VanEck Bitcoin exchange-traded fund on Thursday, making it the platform’s first spot bitcoin ETF.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The VanEck Bitcoin ETF, which trades under the VBTC ticker symbol, had total net assets of around 982,850 AUD ($655,560) as of Wednesday, according to VanEck’s </span><a href="https://www.vaneck.com.au/etf/alternatives/vbtc/snapshot/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">website</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. VBTC operates as a feeder fund, allowing investors to gain exposure to bitcoin by investing in the U.S.-listed VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL). </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“While it has been possible to trade Bitcoin via crypto exchanges, trading units with exposure to Bitcoin via an ETF on an exchange like ASX means you’re able to buy and sell those units through a traditional brokerage account, simplifying the process and opening the opportunity to more Australians,” Andrew Campion, general manager of investment products and strategy of ASX, said in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ASX is a top equity exchange in Australia, managing about 80% of the local trades. As of May, ASX had a domestic market capitalization of $2.6 trillion, its website </span><a href="https://www.asx.com.au/about/market-statistics/historical-market-statistics"><span style="font-weight: 400;">showed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this year, it was </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291329/asx-bitcoin-etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that the ASX is preparing to list its first batch of bitcoin ETFs this year, noting that several other issuers besides VanEck have submitted applications. The list includes local issuers BetaShares and DigitalX.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Aside from ASX, Australia’s second-largest stock exchange, Cboe Australia, </span><a href="https://www.cboe.com/au/equities/products/funds/fund/IBTC/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">approved</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the Monochrome Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) earlier this month. Investors in Australia have already been trading spot bitcoin ETFs, with the Global X 21Shares Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs listed on Cboe in April 2022.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. introduced its first spot crypto ETFs in January. The 11 spot bitcoin funds in the U.S. have since amassed </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">$56.06 billion</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in total net assets, exceeding pre-launch expectations. Hong Kong has also introduced </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291599/hong-kong-officially-debuts-asias-first-spot-bitcoin-ether-etfs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">spot ETFs for bitcoin and ether</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in April, which have amassed total net assets worth over $1.38 billion.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>