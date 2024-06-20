<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Eigen Foundation opened claims for the second phase of its first season stakedrop — letting users of liquid restaking protocols integrated with EigenLayer claim their tokens.</span></p>\r\n<p>As such, users of liquid restaking protocols or LRTs such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279807/kelp-eigenlayer-points-kep">Kelp</a>, Pendle, and Equilibrium can claim their tokens, according to the foundation.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This stakedrop is for LRT users who had restaked their ETH before the snapshot on March 15, 2024. The claim window is available until September 7, 2024.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The foundation said it reserved allocations for each LRT protocol based on interactions with EigenLayer — using the same criteria as in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291383/eigenlayer-foundation-formed-introduces-native-token-with-multi-season-stakedrop?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">phase 1</a> and without any penalties applied. This means that phase 2 eligible wallets have also received a bonus of 100 Eigen tokens.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The second phase comes after the foundation concluded its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291383/eigenlayer-foundation-formed-introduces-native-token-with-multi-season-stakedrop?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">first phase</a> last month. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With the second phase being rolled out, the first season has come to an end with nearly <a href="https://x.com/eigenfoundation/status/1803482286563926127">113 million</a> Eigen tokens distributed out of the total supply of 1.67 billion tokens at launch. During the first season, the foundation handed out 5% of the token supply to users based on a snapshot of staking activities.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Eigen tokens from the first season are claimable but they are currently not transferable. The target period for enabling transfers is September 2024.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The foundation said season 2 of the stakedrop is now underway and plans to release details about it in the coming weeks. Similar to the first season, the second stakedrop season will also allocate 5% of the supply to participants.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While the airdropped Eigen tokens are currently non-transferable, users have the option to stake and delegate their tokens.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Specific allocations were determined by each LRT concerning its end users. To finalize eligible addresses and claims, the Eigen Foundation also conducted Sybil checks, the team noted.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">EigenLayer is a platform that lets users deposit and “re-stake” ether from various liquid staking tokens — aiming to allocate those funds to secure third-party networks or <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287957/eigenlayer-introduces-six-actively-validated-services-including-restaked-rollups-and-ethereum-native-oracle">actively validated services</a>. Since its launch in June 2023, $18.5 billion worth of ether has been staked on it, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/restaking">data dashboard</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In conjunction with the Eigen token, the project is introducing a new crypto-economic security system known as inter-subjective forking, which is meant to serve a complementary role to ether restaking.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>