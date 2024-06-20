<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">LayerZero Foundation, the organization that supports the cross-chain interoperability platform LayerZero, </span><a href="https://info.layerzero.foundation/introducing-zro-d39df554a9b7"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that the claims for the airdrop of its native token ZRO will open today at 7 a.m. ET. </span>This comes after the foundation <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300814/layerzero-opens-eligibility-checker-for-upcoming-token-airdrop">released</a> an eligibility checker for users yesterday.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The launch of ZRO marks a pivotal step for the protocol: making it publicly owned, immutable infrastructure,” the foundation <a href="https://info.layerzero.foundation/introducing-zro-d39df554a9b7">stated</a> in a blog post.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> The platform’s native token has a fixed supply of 1 billion, 38.3% of which will be distributed to its users, developers and community members.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Thursday, the first day of distribution, 8.5% of the total 1 billion supply, or 85 million ZRO tokens will be claimable by eligible participants. The remaining tokens of the community-allocated portion will be reserved for future distribution programs and for ecosystem growth.</span></p>\r\n<p>15.3% of the overall ZRO supply is reserved for direct future distributions to users, protocols, infrastructure builders, and community members through future Snapshots and methods such as RFPs, the foundation noted.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">LayerZero plans to distribute 32.2% of the total token supply to strategic partners and 25.5% to its core contributors, both subject to a three-year vesting period with a one-year lock and a monthly unlock over the following two years. It claims to have also repurchased 40 million ZRO tokens, which it said is “pledged to the community bucket.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">LayerZero Labs CEO Bryan Pellegrino </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300814/layerzero-opens-eligibility-checker-for-upcoming-token-airdrop"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said yesterday</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that he identified a total of 1.28 million wallets eligible for airdrop claims. Meanwhile over six million unique wallet addresses have interacted with LayerZero protocol.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Holders of ZRO will be given privileges of having a vote on deciding LayerZero protocol’s fee switch. “An immutable voting contract enforces a public onchain referendum every six months,” the foundation explained.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Airdrop eligibility for LayerZero users</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">LayerZero Foundation said it was challenging to execute the airdrop event in a “correct” method, as it said LayerZero is one of the most used and farmed protocols of all time. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“While the ZRO distribution is not perfect, we think it is correct: rewarding durable users in a way that maximally aligns them with the LayerZero protocol going forward,” the foundation wrote.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The foundation noted that the airdrop eligibility was outlined with three main factors — Sybil filtering, Request for Proposal (RFP) and eligibility criteria. LayerZero set stringent measures to eliminate token distributions to Sybil attackers, who create multiple fake accounts to unfairly gain a larger share of free tokens being distributed. The measures include self-reporting, bounty-hunting and collaboration with on-chain security firms.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">LayerZero said it is distributing 3% of the total supply to 211 approved RFPs, which are unique proposals to improve the protocol. Then, every user that transacted on the protocol prior to the snapshot are eligible to receive the airdrop, with a minimum allocation of 25 ZRO and a maximum of 5,000 ZRO, weighted by the amount of protocol fees paid.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“All unclaimed tokens at end of claim period will be redistributed to those who did claim based on [LayerZero] Core allocation,” Pellegrino </span><a href="https://x.com/PrimordialAA/status/1803534002512601597"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in an X post.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>