<p>Blast, an Ethereum Layer 2 network created by the founder of NFT marketplace Blur, is officially launching its token airdrop in a week.</p>\r\n<p>The project wrote today in a <a href="https://x.com/Blast_L2/status/1803478462964830553">post</a> on X that users must take certain actions to be eligible for the airdrop and that dapps must distribute reward incentives like Gold and Points to users by 8 a.m., June 25 ET.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The project intends to allocate half of the airdrop to developers through Blast Gold, while the other half is set to be distributed to early users through Blast Points based on their wallet and dapp balances, according to its </span><a href="https://docs.blast.io/airdrop/users"><span style="font-weight: 400;">note</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“50% of the Blast Airdrop is allocated to Blast Points,” the project said, adding that users’ wallets will earn Points automatically for every block based on their balances. Meanwhile, for dapps, Blast Gold is intended to be used as an incentive for the growth of dapps. “This means that Dapps should give 100% of any Gold they earn to their users,” the project added.</span></p>\r\n<p>Users also need to sign into their Blast dashboard with the eligible EOA at least once for inclusion in the airdrop.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“If you are a user and your EOA has Points or Gold, you must have signed into your Blast dashboard with that EOA at least once (either by receiving an invite or linking it to an existing account) in order for it to be included in the airdrop calculations,” Blast said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The airdrop was initially estimated to take place in May, but the project </span><a href="https://x.com/Blast_L2/status/1790839049521123350"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the delay last month, saying that the allocation “will be increased to account for this.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Developed by Tieshun Roquerre, the founder of Blur, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298259/blast-passes-on-cheap-fees-to-users-without-the-bundling"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blast</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> went live in </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263926/blur-ethereum-layer-2-blast-live-20-million-raise"><span style="font-weight: 400;">early access mode</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in November 2023. The total value locked on Blast amounted to $2.09 billion at the time of publication, compared to $2.3 billion recorded on June 6, according to </span><a href="https://defillama.com/chain/Blast"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from DefiLlama.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blast-based games have also gained traction recently. Crypto trading card game “Fantasy” </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288685/crypto-trading-card-game-fantasy-goes-live-on-blast-mainnet-with-airdrop"><span style="font-weight: 400;">went live on the Blast mainnet</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in April </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286909/cryptos-latest-craze-is-swapping-influencers-as-trading-cards"><span style="font-weight: 400;">following strong success</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on its testnet. Last month, the protocol made into </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293128/fantasy-top-and-pump-fun-break-into-top-ten-crypto-protocols-by-fees-generated"><span style="font-weight: 400;">the top 10</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> platforms by daily fees generated.</span></p>\r\n<p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Disclaimer: Larry Cermak, CEO of The Block, is an angel investor in Blast.</span></i></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>