<p>Binance has been ordered to pay 188.2 million Indian Rupees ($2.25 million) in penalties by India's financial watchdog.</p>
<p>The Financial Intelligence Unit imposed the fine on Binance in an <a href="https://fiuindia.gov.in/pdfs/judgements/Binance_Order_10_2024.pdf">order</a> dated Wednesday for violating the rules under the country's Prevention of Money Laundering Act.</p>
<p>The regulator said that it issued a notice in December 2023, "compelling Binance to demonstrate why appropriate action should not be undertaken against it" — seemingly for the exchange's prior services to local clients and operations within India without registering under the country's anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.</p>
<p>The FIU added that it has sent specific directions to Binance to ensure diligent compliance with the country's AML laws.</p>
<p>Binance is reportedly <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289569/binance-india-penalty">looking</a> to re-enter the Indian market after being banned by Indian regulators in January.</p>
<p>Binance did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment.</p>