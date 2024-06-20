<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Konami Digital Entertainment, the digital arm of Japanese entertainment and gaming giant Konami Group, announced today that its non-fungible token platform, Resella, will use the Avalanche blockchain to enhance efficiency and offer lower costs for users.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a statement shared with The Block, Konami said that Resella will be powered by the Avalanche Subnet and supported by Ava Labs’ AvaCloud Web3 launchpad service in an attempt to “provide unparalleled efficiency with zero gas costs for users and consistent processing speeds.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Konami — known for global franchises including eFootballTM, Metal Gear and Silent Hill — </span><a href="https://img.konami.com/ir/en/ir-data/statements/2023/en1113_gkh47z.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the Resella platform last year, which is designed to cater to the needs of both developers and users. The company said that Resella can empower developers to “seamlessly design, issue, and trade NFTs within their applications,” while offering users a decent marketplace experience.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Resella paves the way for novel social experiences within the Web3 ecosystem, envisioning seamless integration across diverse services to enhance user engagement,” Konami said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“For instance, NFTs originating from gaming environments can transcend their virtual boundaries to serve as event tickets or unlock exclusive in-game content, enriching the overall user experience,” the company added.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>