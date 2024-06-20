<p>FTX Japan could soon come under Japanese crypto exchange BitFlyer's ownership, according to reports by Japan's public broadcasting service. </p>\r\n<p>BitFlyer is expected to pay several billion yen to purchase all of FTX Japan’s shares, effectively granting it control of the company, NHK <a href="https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20240620/k10014487291000.html">reported</a> on Thursday. The company plans to reboot FTX Japan as a digital asset management or custody firm for institutional investors, according to the report. </p>\r\n<p>BitFlyer did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment. </p>\r\n<p>FTX Japan launched in 2022, a few months before its parent company declared bankruptcy. The firm is one of four independently operated subsidiaries that FTX has moved to sell during its ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. </p>\r\n<p>In recent years, digital asset adoption has grown significantly in Japan. Cryptocurrency accounts totaled more than 10 million as of April 2024, up roughly 300% from the number of accounts in the country in 2019, noted NHK, which cited data from the Japan Cryptocurrency Exchange Association. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>