<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is investigating trading firm Jump, according to reporting from <a href="https://fortune.com/crypto/2024/06/20/cftc-jump-crypto-behnam-kanav-kariya-sec/">Fortune</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The derivatives regulator is specifically looking into the firm's crypto involvement, such as trading and investing, Fortune reported on Thursday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The CFTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block. Jump declined to comment when contacted by The Block.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Both the CFTC and its sister agency, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, have honed in on bringing charges against crypto-related entities over the past few years. </span><span class="s2">Over the past year or so, the CFTC and SEC have brought several enforcement actions against crypto entities, including Binance and FTX.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In a case involving the SEC and Terraform Labs, the agency named an unidentified "U.S. trading firm," accused of helping support the TerraUSD stablecoin as it de-pegged from the dollar in 2021, which later was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/212772/jump-terraform-prop-up-terrausd"><span class="s3">found out</span></a> to be Jump Trading. The SEC did not bring charges against Jump.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>