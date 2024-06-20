<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Top-tier NFT brand Azuki announced on Thursday that it has hired veteran entertainment executive Steve Chung as Chief Operating Officer as the company seeks to expand beyond digital collectibles.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Chung, whose experience includes working in Hollywood and Silicon Valley, will be tasked with helping Azuki grow its fanbase and revenue opportunities. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"In some ways, we're in a post-NFT world," Chung told The Block. "[But] we have 50,000 amazing characters that are owned by individuals who are super passionate about that community … and there is a very clear path toward using that as the next leverage, telling the story."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a bid to build upon the popularity created largely during the bull run of 2021, popular NFT brands like Bored Apes, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297726/pudgy-penguins-to-release-mobile-game-in-2025">Pudgy Penguins</a>, Azuki, and others are increasingly pivoting towards traditional business strategies such as content creation, gaming and merchandising. The need to transform and transition comes as royalties for NFT creators have withered dramatically. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Chung pointed to Azuki </span><a href="https://www.dentsu.com/news-releases/dentsu-partners-with-azuki-to-create-three-part-anime-series"><span style="font-weight: 400;">releasing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> an animated series based on the collection’s IP and how that could help the brand tap into the larger, wildly-popular world of anime. The first episode, produced with the help of traditional Japanese anime creators, according to Chung, is already out. The YouTube clip of the first episode has more than 1 million after about a month.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The one time Fox executive said Azuki’s anime theme is what sets it apart from rival NFT brands. "Where we can differentiate with Azuki is we're not a generic object or animal. Not to disparage anybody, but we have a theme. It's the anime culture that's our differentiation," he said.</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_301124"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 244px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-301124" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/Chiru-Labs_Headshots_0614241325-copy-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="234" height="328" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Steve Chung. Image: Chiru Labs.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In March, Azuki also announced it had teamed up with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284896/arbitrum-and-azuki-join-forces-to-launch-anime-based-web3-network">Arbitrum Foundation</a> in another initiative geared towards creating a web3 network which targets anime fans. Azuki is created by Los Angeles-based Chiru Labs.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Previous to joining Azuki, Chung served as Chief Global Officer for Korean entertainment juggernaut CJ ENM Entertainment after working for Fox Corporation. The Stanford and Harvard grad started his career at Goldman Sachs, according to his LinkedIn profile.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>