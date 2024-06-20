<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Disgraced former pharma executive </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300799/martin-shkreli-claims-he-created-trump-themed-djt"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Martin Shkreli confirmed Wednesday he was involved</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in the creation of a Trump-branded meme coin called Trumpcoin in a 7-hour X Spaces event. Although Shkreli, who is out on parole after receiving a seven-year sentence in 2018 for securities fraud, claims his financial interests in the project were “nonexistent,” his involvement has raised questions regarding his potential legal culpability. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Solana-based token, which trades under the ticker DJT, first came to light on Monday after Peter Thiel associate Mike Solana claimed that former President Trump endorsed the project, which was allegedly being spearheaded by his son Baron Trump. Rumors of these official ties caused the token to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300707/solana-based-djt-memecoin-continues-surge-amid-unsubstantiated-report-that-its-tied-to-trump"><span style="font-weight: 400;">rally 385% within 24 hours</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, amassing over $360 million in cumulative trading volume.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That all came </span><a href="https://link.coindesk.com/click/35771134.101420/aHR0cHM6Ly94LmNvbS96YWNoeGJ0L3N0YXR1cy8xODAzMjU4NjUxMTY1MjA0NTYy/66708554ac8ad0fc930e075aBdec235d2"><span style="font-weight: 400;">crashing down</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Wednesday after news began to leak that Martin Shkreli, who is best known for once jacking up the price of an HIV treatment by over 4,000%, was linked to the project. Shkreli, who initially denied involvement, later confirmed he was part of the “50-person” team that created the token, allegedly on behalf of Barron Trump. This </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300994/arkham-bounty-zachxbt-djt-token"><span style="font-weight: 400;">revelation came only after on-chain sleuth ZachXBT</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> responded to blockchain analysis firm Arhkam Research’s $150,000 bounty for information exposing who was behind the effort.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Many unanswered questions remain about the project, such as the extent of Barron or Donald Trump’s involvement, whether influencers like Andrew Tate and Ansem are backers, and Shkreli’s financial incentives. This is particularly difficult to determine, considering that most of the information has come from Shkreli, who is a notoriously unreliable source. DL News </span><a href="https://www.dlnews.com/articles/markets/trump-campaign-not-involved-djt-memecoin-on-solana/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a Trump insider denied the campaign’s involvement. </span></p>\r\n<h2>Possible legal consequences for Shkreli </h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block reached out to several legal experts to get their views on the complicated situation. In short, Shkreli may face legal consequences if he either unwittingly committed securities fraud by launching an investment vehicle or lied about the Trump campaign’s endorsement of the project using the 45th president’s likeness — though it isn’t yet clear whether any crimes have actually been committed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The alleged fraud could be any number of things: misrepresenting Trump or Barron, claiming he wasn’t involved when actually being an advisor and/or the creator, lying about who was on the team, etc,” Columbia University Adjunct Assistant Professor of Business Austin Campbell told The Block in a direct message.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“If he lied about his involvement or Barron’s involvement and then flipped his story when publicly exposed, is that securities fraud … or just regular old fraud?” Campbell added. “Lying in commercial affairs need not involve securities to be a crime. Your microwave manufacturer can’t lie to you and tell you it doesn’t need electricity to run (unless that is true).”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MetaLeX creator and crypto legal expert Gabriel Shapiro echoed this point, saying that any securities law implications “depend on the communications and expectations,” or in other words, if there was a clear expectation of profit. It’s an open question whether attempting to monetize attention falls afoul of the law, though the recent trend of “celebrity” memecoins created by artists like Iggy Azalea and Caitlin Jenner “push it more toward potential securities law classification.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Attorney and Cinneamhain Ventures partner Adam Cochran was the first to point out that Shkreli, if his claims are true, is likely in violation of the terms of his parole. “Shkreli’s 3 year parole terms require him to give full financial statements, and to avoid ‘any self-employment involving access to client money or investments’ (as well as avoiding other crimes),” Cochran posted on social media site X </span><a href="https://x.com/adamscochran/status/1803256033571140093"><span style="font-weight: 400;">on June 18</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">After being convicted of securities fraud and misleading investors about the performance of his hedge funds, MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare, Shkreli was granted an early release from federal prison in May 2022 due to good conduct while incarcerated. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, it isn’t yet clear whether Shkreli has committed any crimes this time around. Meme coins, a relatively new fad within the crypto industry, have not yet been subject to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement action, potentially granting market participants a degree of plausible deniability. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The fact that he would be triggering limitations on his activities post-release from prison is the least of the problems, in the sense that he'd be doing brand new securities fraud,” University of Kentucky law professor Brian Frye told The Block in an interview. Frye noted that Shkreli’s parole terms limit his involvement in securities markets, and ability to manage other people’s money as well as require extensive financial disclosures. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Frye added Shkreli’s situation is complicated by the unknown circumstances of the token’s creation. For instance, it isn’t clear whether Shkreli, who claims he would receive a percentage of Barron’s returns rather than profit from the DJT token directly, bought in and plans to sell. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Both Frye and Enclave Markets’s general counsel Olta Andoni, however, are skeptical of any Trump-family endorsement. “I would doubt the Trump campaign would like to be associated with someone like him,” Andoni said in an email. She added that if Shkreli is indeed running this investment scheme for the financial benefit of Barron “we should welcome the SEC with open arms.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“But with Martin Shkreli, I guess you just never know,” Frye said. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the past, Trump did not hide his contempt for Shkreli. On the campaign trail in 2015, Trump said Shkreli looked like “a spoiled brat” and said, “That guy is nothing. He's zero. He's nothing. He ought to be ashamed of himself,” </span><a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-martin-shkreli-daraprim-drug-cost-2015-9"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according to Business Insider</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Nonetheless, </span><a href="https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2016/05/27/Pharma-Bro-Martin-Shkreli-endorses-Donald-Trump-for-president/9371464358660/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Shkreli endorsed Trump</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for president several months later. </span></p>\r\n<h2>Implications for Trump?</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Many have noted that this situation, now garnering wider media coverage, may also have political or legal implications for the Republican presidential candidate. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“While the argument that memecoins like DJT are securities is weak, the [Security and Exchange Commission] enforcement staff might find this scenario too irresistible to pass up. I wouldn’t be shocked if they opened up an informal investigation just to ask some questions and score political points in the process,” James "MetaLawMan" Murphy told The Block in a direct message. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">No one from the campaign has confirmed its involvement in the project, and Shkreli himself only claims to have overheard Barron discussing Trumpcoin with his father over the phone. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The question is: Can the SEC really decide to come down like a hammer on Trump for this, even though they haven't really done anything with respect to a ton of other people who are doing essentially, if not identically, the same thing?” Frye said, adding that an enforcement action would be a “fraught decision” even if “everyone seems to want to have something” on Trump. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ajit Tripathi of Polygon noted that Shkreli allegedly encouraged Barron away from discussing the token launch with lawyers. He added that Shkreli seems to think “there are no consequences,” which is largely the case in crypto, considering how few pump and dumps and scams are actually prosecuted. “That's the trouble with unregulated financial markets, they attract greed and all kinds of characters.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“He's a known fraudster. He seems to think of himself as a fraud artist,” Tripathi said. “He talked about his prison experience with no guilt or compunction as if it were an interesting experience.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The question is whether the man Trump called a “spoiled brat” is heading there again.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>