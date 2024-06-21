<p class="p1"><span class="s1">U.S. lawmakers called for detained Binance executive Tigran </span><span class="s2">Gambaryan </span><span class="s1">to be immediately released and said he is suffering from malaria and pneumonia after visiting him in a prison in Nigeria. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Reps. French Hill, R-Ark., and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., said they visited </span><span class="s2">Gambaryan this week. Gambaryan is a U.S. citizen who was detained in February amid accusations that Binance was making illegal transaction profits locally. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">"Yesterday, @RepHoulahan and I visited with US citizen Tigran Gambaryan in Kuje Prison in Nigeria," Hill <a href="https://x.com/RepFrenchHill/status/1803898800966091087"><span class="s4">posted</span></a> on X on Thursday. "We found him suffering from the conditions there, as he has malaria and double pneumonia, and he reports that he has lost significant weight. Even worse, he's being denied access to adequate medical attention."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Gambaryan spent 10 years as an Internal Revenue Service Special Agent and has focused on combatting money laundering and tax evasion, Hill said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">"Tigran must be immediately granted a humanitarian release, the remaining charges dropped, and he must return home to America where he belongs," Hill said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Houlahan said Gambaryan faced "difficult conditions" in prison. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">"He was also under clearly a lot of stress, and his health is not very good," Houlahan said in a video posted by Hill. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s5">Other lawmakers have also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298571/us-lawmakers-urge-immediate-action-to-rescue-binance-exec-from-nigerian-detention"><span class="s4">called</span></a> for Gambaryan's release. Earlier this month, </span><span class="s2">Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and 15 others <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298571/us-lawmakers-urge-immediate-action-to-rescue-binance-exec-from-nigerian-detention"><span class="s6">signed a letter</span></a> to President Joe Biden calling for immediate action to bring back Gambaryan.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">“Mr. Gambaryan’s health and well-being are in danger, and we fear for his life. Immediate action is essential to ensure his safety and preserve his life. We must act swiftly before it is too late,” they wrote.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>