<p>Firms fighting for a foothold in the Ethereum exchange-traded fund market submitted their amended registration statements in the last hours of the workweek. These filings furnished further details on seed investments and fees as they await the Securities and Exchange Commission's final sign-off.</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">BlackRock, VanEck, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale Investments, Invesco Galaxy and 21Shares filed those amended statements Friday afternoon. So far, two of the issuers have disclosed fees. In May, Franklin Templeton set its <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2011535/000113743924001040/fets1a05312024.htm"><span class="s2">fee</span></a> at 0.19% for its Ethereum ETF. On Friday, VanEck <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1860788/000093041324001926/c109048_s1a.htm"><span class="s2">disclosed</span></a> its fee would be set at 0.20%. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">"VanEck is in and so is their fee, which will be 0.20%, which is pretty damn low, right around Franklin's 0.19%," said Eric Balchunas, senior Bloomberg ETF analyst in a <a href="https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1804254007202103379"><span class="s2">post</span></a> on X on Friday. "Adds a touch of pressure on BlackRock to stay under 30bps at least. So far looks like Eth gonna be as low or even lower fees than btc."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s4">The SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span class="s5">approved</span></a></span><span class="s6"> 19b-4 forms for eight Ethereum ETFs last month. Issuers still need their registration statements, called S-1s (or <a href="https://www.grayscale.com/blog/legal-topics/gbtcs-s-3-filing-explained">S-3, in the case of Grayscale</a>, which is seeking to convert its Ethereum Trust to an ETF), to become effective before trading can begin. Earlier this year, the SEC approved a slew of spot bitcoin ETFs with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271553/heres-how-the-slashed-fees-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs-compare-to-traditional-funds"><span class="s2">fees</span></a> closer 0.21% and 0.39%. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s7">Firms also disclosed seed investments on Friday. </span><span class="s1">21 Shares US LLC, which serves as the sponsor for the 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF, was the seed capital investor for the fund, the firm said in its amended <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1992508/000121390024054719/ea0205580-04.htm"><span class="s2">filing</span></a>. The sponsor bought 20,000 shares on June 18 adding to a $340,739 seed investment, according to the filing. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"In its capacity as the Seed Capital Investor, 21Shares US LLC has acted as a statutory underwriter in connection with this purchase," 21 Shares said. "The total proceeds to the Trust from the sale of the Initial Seed Creation Baskets were $340,739."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Franklin Templeton also disclosed its seed investment totaling $100,000 in its amended <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2011535/000168035924000151/fets1a06212024.htm"><span class="s2">filing</span></a> for the Franklin Ethereum ETF. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2"><a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1725210/000119312524165644/d655139ds3a.htm">Grayscale</a></span><span class="s1">, along with other issuers, added more disclosures about Ethereum and risks in their amended filings. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2"> An amended registration <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1995569/000119312524165897/d470525ds1a.htm"><span class="s3">statement</span></a> was also filed on Friday for the Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF, which disclosed that it received a seed investment of $100,000 from Invesco Ltd.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Balchunas has said he expects the products to <a href="https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1801725292404261308"><span class="s2">launch</span></a> by July 2. </span></p>\r\n<p><em>Updated at 9:45 p.m. UTC on June 21 to include details about the Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. 