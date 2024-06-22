<p>CoinStats, a popular app that helps users create a wallet and track their crypto portfolios across different chains, has warned users who used the app to create a wallet to migrate their funds following a "security incident" affecting the platform. </p>\r\n<p>The platform also noted on Saturday that an iOS notification purporting to inform some users that they won a giveaway was actually a scam, seemingly due to the same security incident. Some Android users also reported receiving the notification in a thread discussing the incident <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/CoinStats/comments/1dm18n7/coin_stats_just_old_me_i_won_142eth_in_a_rewards/">on Reddit</a>. </p>\r\n<p>"We are currently experiencing a security incident affecting wallets created directly within CoinStats; this does not impact externally connected wallets," the platform announced on X, before <a href="https://x.com/CoinStats/status/1804604741197893739">urging users</a>, "If you have your private key exported, move your funds ASAP."</p>\r\n<p>CoinStats seems to have taken their platform offline while investigating the security incident; its homepage leads to a placeholder noting the security incident and promising to release a detailed post-mortem "asap." </p>\r\n<p>According to Reddit user <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/CoinStats/comments/1dm18n7/coin_stats_just_old_me_i_won_142eth_in_a_rewards/l9sis32/">Duneswinton</a>, before the platform was taken offline, the app showed an advertisement for a fake website that attempted to trick users into installing a configuration program on iOS, likely granting the attackers access to the affected devices. It is currently unclear how many users or funds were affected by the security incident. </p>\r\n<p><em>This is a developing story.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>