<p>Bitcoin long liquidations have spiked since yesterday as the price of the largest cryptocurrency dropped below the $63,000 mark.</p>
<p>There were over $47.9 million in Bitcoin long liquidations across centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours — out of a total of $49 million in liquidated BTC positions, according to <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData">data</a> from Coinglass. The broader cryptocurrency market saw over $161 million in liquidations, with around $153 million in long positions.</p>
<p>Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, also faced significant liquidations, with over $29.1 million liquidated — of which $28.5 million were long positions.</p>
<p>Liquidations happen when a trader's position is automatically closed due to insufficient funds to sustain it, typically caused by market fluctuations that erode their initial margin or collateral.</p>
<p>Bitcoin, the largest digital asset by market cap, is currently trading at its monthly low of $62,270 — and down over 3.2% in the past 24 hours, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's price page</a>. The current price is 15% below the all-time high of $73,740 reached on March 14.</p>

<div id="attachment_301410"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1383px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-301410 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/bitcoin-usd-chart.png" alt="bitcoin price chart" width="1373" height="684" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Bitcoin price chart | Source: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block</a></span></p></div>

<p>Meanwhile, major altcoins have registered bigger drawdowns since yesterday. Data shows ether posting a drop of 4% to $3,371 over the past day, while SOL <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/33827/solana-sol-usd">saw</a> a 7% drop — currently trading at the $125 mark.</p>
<p>The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30">GMCI 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, fell 4% to 124.9 in the same period.</p>
<p>Bitcoin's market dominance stands at 51.5%, while ether's dominance is at 17.3%, according to Coingecko data. The global cryptocurrency market cap has decreased by around 3.5% in the past day — now standing at $2.38 trillion.</p>